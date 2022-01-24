OBITUARY: Dorothy Mary Sokol

Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Dorothy Mary Sokol, age 83 went home to be with Lord on January 19, 2022

Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James E Sokol; three sons, David (Kathy) Sokol, Mark (Sandra) Sokol, and Jim Sokol; daughter, Sandra Sokol Kiger (Chris); Eight grandchildren, D.J. (Charlotte) Sokol, Jessica (Trevor) Behrent, Austin (Agatha) Kiger, James Sokol, and fiancé Modesty, Daniel Sokol, Amelia Kiger, Nathalie Sokol, and Anna Claire Sokol. Two great-grandchildren, Axel Sokol, and Vincent Behrent; her beloved sister, Donna Lusin (Dennis); sister-in-law, Jean Ann Cinadr; nephews, Jonathan Lusin, Adam (Jenna) Lusin, and nieces, Barb (John) Young, Wendy (Dan) Stumbaugh, and Deirdre (Ryan) Colesar.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Michael and Mary Yaroma; in-laws, James, and Clare Sokol; brother-in-law, Jim Cindar; nephews, Robert and Tim Cinadr.

Visitation Monday, January 24 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation on Tuesday, January 25 from 10 am until 11 am at St. Philip Catholic Church where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am with Father Ed Steiner officiating. There will be a lunch reception following the Mass.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Philip Catholic Church in loving memory of Dorothy Mary Sokol.