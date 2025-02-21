OBITUARY: Glenna Sue Graber

Glenna Sue (Umholtz) Graber was born to Christian parents, Elmer Lloyd and Robbie Lee (Bean) Umholtz, on September 26th, 1946, in Newton, Kansas. She grew up on her family’s farm with two brothers, Kenny (Eileen) and Tim. She did very well in school and was especially good at science and mathematics.

Glenna was baptized into Christ at the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ. She married a fine Christian man, Robert Charles Graber on August 1st, 1969, and graduated from Harding University in 1970. They had two children, Kimberly Renee (Matthew Barnes) of Nolensville, TN, and Christopher Ryan (Evie) of Farmington, MN. Glenna was then blessed with 7 grandchildren, Isabella and Asher (Barnes), and Noah, Javan, Gideon, Jude, and Elisha (Graber). Bob and Glenna were devoted members of the Old Main Street Church of Christ in Newton until moving to Nolensville, TN, in 2018 where they joined the Concord Road Church of Christ.

Throughout Glenna’s life, she was a constant source of love for her family, friends, and church. She liked teaching children’s Bible classes, road trips and traveling, photography, and scrapbooking. Glenna enjoyed playing games, especially the card game, Rook. She treasured time with her grandchildren, doing outings, reading to them, and helping them with their homework.

On February 14th, 2025, at the age of 78, Glenna left this earth to meet her Savior. She was preceded in death by both her parents and is survived by her faithful husband of 55 years, her children, and grandchildren. There will be a visitation from 9 – 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. at the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ (101 Columbus Avenue, Newton, KS 67114) on Saturday, March 15th.

Because of Glenna’s love and devotion to the Lord and His church, in lieu of flowers, send donations to the Bear Valley Bible Institute International (Attn: Lynn Hite, 2707 S. Lamar Street, Denver, Colorado 80227) with the memo “Glenna Graber’s Student Fund.”