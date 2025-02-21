OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Geer

Barbara Ann Whitley Geer, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15th, 2025. She was born the oldest of two children on April 12th, 1938 in Altrincham, England to Brian Whitley and Lily Whitley. Her sister, Sheila (currently living in Gawsworth, England) was born 11 years later, posing quite a shock to young Barbara.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Dick), her sister, Sheila, four grandchildren, Alex Hewitt (Kelsey), Nick Rolfe (Chandler-Grace), Richard Rolfe, Laura Hewitt and two great grandchildren, Collins Hewitt and Leighton Hewitt. She is preceded in death by her sons, Nick Hewitt and Simon Hewitt.

Barbara had a happy and loving childhood in England, spending many cherished holidays in Wales with her sister, parents and grandparents. She went to Convent High School, taught by very strict nuns. She earned the “most helpful girl in the school” medal, a clever strategy to avoid her schoolwork.

After high school, Barbara worked in the hospital at the Pathology Department for seven years, loving her job. She married Russ Hewitt in 1959. Nicholas was born in March of 1961 followed by Simon in December of 1962. Shortly thereafter, in 1963, the family of four immigrated to Los Angeles, California. Michelle was born in September of 1966. The family moved across country to New Jersey for a new sales position, followed by Ohio, Arkansas and then Mississippi.

In 1980, after living in Yazoo City, Mississippi for several years, a professional connection brought her to Coronado Island, California, where she built a fulfilling life and lasting friendships over the course of the next 32 years. Barbara met and married a retired Captain of the Navy, Clif Geer, where she helped him run his various business endeavors. All of her family from England, Arkansas and Mississippi looked forward to their annual trips to San Diego, especially her grandchildren. She took great pride in making sure every visit was perfect, creating unforgettable memories with beach outings, sightseeing adventures, and special moments together.

In 2012, Barbara made the decision to be nearer to her family in Tennessee and Arkansas, relocating to Franklin, Tennessee. Barbara thrived here and enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time with her children and grandchildren. She spent her free time, reading, playing words with friends with her sister, watching professional golf on tv and attending her grandchildren’s special events. Barbara looked forward to her annual visit to see her sister, Sheila, in England, where she would stay for a couple of months each year. She loved gardening and loved fresh flowers in her house. She was absolutely thrilled to have become a great grandmother in 2023. Barbara will be greatly missed by friends and family. Everyone that knew her loved her. Barbara is now at peace with her two boys.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2pm Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at the Franklin First United Methodist Church Historic Sanctuary Downtown, 148 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN 37064.

The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Tuesday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests remembrances be made in honor of Barbara W. Geer to: Project Redesign P.O. Box 159276 Nashville, TN 37215.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.