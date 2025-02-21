Take a First Look at New Venue- The Pinnacle

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

On Thursday, February 20, The Pinnacle hosted a first look at the new venue that will open at Nashville Yards.

The 4,500-capacity music venue presented by AEG is set to be a top live music destination. There are ample spaces to grab a drink, enjoy a show, and enjoy the art that fills the facility. The lower level is considered general admission when purchasing tickets, and it is a standing room only, while the balcony level offers seating. In addition, there are VIP seating options as well.

Inside the venue,  it is acoustically treated for a premier sound experience with cutting-edge lighting and video systems designed by touring professionals. In addition to the main stage, the venue boasts an open-air rooftop venue and bar.

This venue has a larger capacity than Ryman Auditorium, with over 2,000 seats, and just below Ascend Amphitheater, with a total capacity with lawn and seating of over 6,000 seats.

Venue stats/features:

  • Intimate venue with arena scale production capacity for concerts, private events and live TV productions
  • 40×80 Gallagher Stage with increased weight capacity for larger productions
  • Acoustically treated room for enhanced sound experience
  • State-of-the-art K2 L-Acoustics sound system provided by Clair Global
  • Advanced lighting and video system designed and provided by Solotech
  • House/Broadcast Service panel system for tours, events and broadcasts
  • On-site protected parking for buses and trucks with dedicated power and data
  • Ideal for large traveling productions with multiple dressing rooms, showers, laundry and office space
  • Private artist facilities with outdoor balcony and roof-top areas
  • 400-capacity rooftop venue/bar with open-air design and private artist area
  • Conveniently located in downtown’s Nashville Yards

Take a look at a few photos below.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleOBITUARY: Glenna Sue Graber
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here