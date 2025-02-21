Take a First Look at New Venue- The Pinnacle

On Thursday, February 20, The Pinnacle hosted a first look at the new venue that will open at Nashville Yards.
The 4,500-capacity music venue presented by AEG is set to be a top live music destination. There are ample spaces to grab a drink, enjoy a show, and enjoy the art that fills the facility. The lower level is considered general admission when purchasing tickets, and it is a standing room only, while the balcony level offers seating. In addition, there are VIP seating options as well.
Inside the venue, it is acoustically treated for a premier sound experience with cutting-edge lighting and video systems designed by touring professionals. In addition to the main stage, the venue boasts an open-air rooftop venue and bar.
This venue has a larger capacity than Ryman Auditorium, with over 2,000 seats, and just below Ascend Amphitheater, with a total capacity with lawn and seating of over 6,000 seats.
Venue stats/features:
- Intimate venue with arena scale production capacity for concerts, private events and live TV productions
- 40×80 Gallagher Stage with increased weight capacity for larger productions
- Acoustically treated room for enhanced sound experience
- State-of-the-art K2 L-Acoustics sound system provided by Clair Global
- Advanced lighting and video system designed and provided by Solotech
- House/Broadcast Service panel system for tours, events and broadcasts
- On-site protected parking for buses and trucks with dedicated power and data
- Ideal for large traveling productions with multiple dressing rooms, showers, laundry and office space
- Private artist facilities with outdoor balcony and roof-top areas
- 400-capacity rooftop venue/bar with open-air design and private artist area
- Conveniently located in downtown’s Nashville Yards
Take a look at a few photos below.
