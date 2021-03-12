OBITUARY: Corey Wayne Grubbs

Corey Wayne Grubbs, age 36 of Shelbyville, TN passed away March 8, 2021. Corey was born in Texas and was a “Rebel” graduate of Franklin High School. He has been employed with Dominos Pizza since high school and served as manager of the Shelbyville Dominos since 2009.

Preceded in death by grandfather, James H. Grubbs. Survived by parents, Gary and Crystal Grubbs; daughter, Melanie Grubbs; sister, Amanda (Jimmy) Boyd; grandparents, Martha Grubbs, Joe and Liz Emmons and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastors Thomas and Mark Emmons officiating. Memorials may be made to the Corey Grubbs Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 2-6PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com