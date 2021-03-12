OBITUARY: Price Ray Porter

Price Ray Porter, 86, of Brentwood, TN passed away on March 9th in Nashville.

Ray brought joy and laughter to everyone he encountered. He loved his wife, daughter, and grandchildren very much.

Ray was born in Russellville, AL to Buen and Bertha Porter on April 5, 1934. He went to school in Nashville, TN. He married Mary Durham on February 3, 1956. He graduated from Draughns Business College and was the owner of Porter Transfer for over 25 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War while serving in the Army.

Ray is preceded in death by Parents: Buen and Bertha Porter; Siblings: Louise, Dan, and Hugh

Ray is survived by Spouse: Mary Porter, Children and spouse: Donna and Johnny Brannon; Sisters: Cora Alice and Fay; Grandchildren: Brittany Hall (Spouse: Marc Hall) and Kelsey Brannon; Great-grandchildren: Hannah, Ruth, and Grace Hall.

Funeral services will be held grave side in the Garden of Peace at 12 pm, Thursday, March 11th at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Marc Hall of Main Street Baptist officiating.

Pallbearers will be Randall Ambrose, Wes Cardwell, Tony Maynard, Noah Hill, James Tomlin, and Brandon Tomlin.

Donations may be given to Alive Hospice Care in Nashville, TN. The family of Ray Porter wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Wendy Peels and Alive Hospice.