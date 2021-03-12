OBITUARY: Franklin D. Williams

Franklin D. Williams, age 88 of Franklin, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 9, 2021.

Franklin ministered in several churches including Royal Heights Church of Christ, Parkway Church of Christ and currently serving Brown’s Chapel Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by wife, Mary Katherine Williams; sisters, Mirene Williams, Freda White and Mary Lucy Williams; brothers, R.B. Williams and Willie James Williams and grandson, Logan Williams.

Survived by wife of sixteen years, Flora Jean Lofton Williams; sons, Mike (Brenda) Williams and Tim (Deborah) Williams; daughters, Connie (Bill) Smith and Stephanie (Michael) Cox; stepchildren, Johnny (Leza) Law, Brady (Mary) Law and Kim (Dale) Cotton; eighteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, March 12, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Roses, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Chad Martin (specially mentored by Franklin’s love and teaching) will officiate. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com