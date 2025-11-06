OBITUARY: Abbey Leanne Elliott

Abbey Leanne Elliott, age 38, left this world far too soon on November 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Her extraordinary life began on May 8, 1987, in Atlanta, Georgia, as the beloved daughter of Rhonda Jones and Wallace “Lanny” Collins.

From the moment she entered this world, Abbey’s life was defined by courage, faith, and love. Living with Cystic Fibrosis, she faced each day with remarkable grace and an unshakable smile. She defied all odds, never allowing her illness to define her spirit, her laughter, or her boundless capacity to love.

Abbey was a woman of many talents and passions. She loved to cook and bake, filling her home with the warmth of homemade meals and sweet aromas. A devoted animal lover, she especially adored her three dogs: Georgia, Poppy, and Chanel, who brought her endless joy and comfort. Her creativity shined through her crafting, gardening, and her incredible knack for organization. Every project she touched was done with care and purpose, much like the way she lived her life.

Above all, Abbey’s heart belonged to her family. She cherished every moment spent with them, especially her nieces and nephews, who brought her immeasurable happiness. Her presence was the heart of every gathering, full of laughter, warmth, and genuine love.

Abbey’s memory will forever be cherished by her devoted husband, Scott Elliott; her loving mother, Rhonda Jones; her father, Lanny (Anita Young) Collins; and her siblings, Brandon Collins, Evan (Shelby) Collins, and Autumn (Adam) West. She will also be deeply missed by her nieces: Charleigh West, Elsie Collins, Ryleigh Collins, Brooklyn (Andrew) Ryan, Avery Elliott, and Paisley Denton; and her nephews: Kael Collins, Will Collins, Boone West, Noah Collins, and Hudson Elliott. Abbey is also survived by her mother-in-law, Kay Elliott; brother-in-law, David (Keisha) Elliott; and sister-in-law, Michelle (Aaron) Denton, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Billy and Evelyn Collins, Kodell and Buddy Evans, and Floyd Jones; and her aunt, Linda Shadburn.

Abbey’s story is one of strength, resilience, and love, an inspiring reminder that even in the face of life’s greatest challenges, joy and kindness can prevail. Her light will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service celebrating Abbey’s beautiful life will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 12:00 Noon at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with two hours of visitation prior to the service. Following the service, Abbey will be laid to rest in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Kidney Foundation in Abbey’s honor.

A special thank you is extended to the compassionate doctors and staff at the CF Clinic at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dr. Natalie McCall and RN Therese Daniel at the Vanderbilt Dialysis Clinic, and the critical care doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for their exceptional care and kindness.

The care of Mrs. Abbey Leanne Elliott has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com