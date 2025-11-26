Nolensville Pike Widening to Close Bradford Hills Drive in Nashville

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct a road closure on Bradford Hills Drive in Davidson County.

Beginning on Monday, December 1, crews from Civil Constructors will close a section of Bradford Hills Drive. This closure will be in place until April 2026. A detour for non-through traffic will be in place.

This closure is necessary for utility work, grading, and drainage. This work is part of TDOT’s Nolensville Pike (SR 11/US 31A) project in Davidson and Williamson Counties, which spans from south of Burkitt Road to near SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard). The project includes reconstruction and widening for approximately 4.4 miles. The proposed improvements aim to alleviate congestion, enhance safety, and accommodate growth in this rapidly developing area.

