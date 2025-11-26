OBITUARY: Vanessa L. Hiller

Vanessa Leslie Hiller, age 46, passed away on November 14, 2025. Born on January 7, 1979, in Forsyth, Georgia, Vanessa spent her childhood in Macon. In 2018, she made Tennessee her home.

Vanessa enjoyed nature, animals, cooking, music, and dancing. To know Vanessa was to experience a soul who lived with authenticity, compassion, and an undeniable spark.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her most: her husband, Isaias Meija Gonzalez; children, Aliya, Amir, Stella, and Ava; and grandchild, Layla Rose. She is also survived by her parents, Lee and George Shelton; sister, Gina (T.C.) McCarthy; niece and nephew, Grace and Ian McCarthy; uncles, Steve and Scott (Linda) Combs; and cousins, Joshua (Kristin), and Matthew Combs.

Vanessa’s loved ones find comfort in the memories of her laughter, love, and free spirit.

The care of Mrs. Vanessa Leslie Hiller has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email