Nashville Yards to Host Christmas Tree Lighting

On Saturday, November 29 at 5 pm, one of the largest Christmas trees in Nashville will be lit during a special ceremony at Nashville Yards. The 37-foot-tall tree, a Grand-White Fir hybrid, weighs approximately 5,000 pounds and will be lit by more than 1,200 LED lights. The tree arrived in the newly opened Ascension Saint Thomas Landing park and activation space at Nashville Yards last week.

Country radio personality Storme Warren will emcee a festive, family-friendly evening that is open to the public and free to attend. Activities will include:

Ice skating (synthetic rink), pickleball, and mini golf under Broadway

A holiday performance by students from The Goddard School of Nashville Yards

Free hot chocolate courtesy of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Free photos with Santa courtesy of Ascension Saint Thomas

The grand opening of Union Station’s dual-themed Holiday pop-up bar, “Naughty and Nice,” in the Alligator Bar under Union Station

Seasonal music from a live DJ

Holiday bites and drink specials

The tree lighting ceremony will kick off a series of holiday programs and events at Nashville Yards, including ice skating at The Rink Under Broad, holiday movies and music, pickleball and mini golf, holiday-themed food and beverage options, and other family activities running from 11/29-12/30. “Lost in lou/na,” a holiday heist pop-up, will open on the 25th floor rooftop bar and lounge of Grand Hyatt Nashville on December 4. Visitors can stamp their Nashville Yards Holiday Passport at participating locations around campus, including the Grand Hyatt Nashville and Union Station, for a chance to win prizes.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit nashvilleyards.com/holidays.

