Nolensville High Girls Varsity Soccer Defeats Ravenwood High

The Nolensville High girls varsity soccer team battled it out with Ravenwood High Thursday, September 2, and ended the night with a win.

The game-winning goal was scored by NHS student Madeline Padelski late in the second half of the game, which ended in a 1-0 victory for NHS.

“Ravenwood has been one of the top teams in Tennessee since the day they opened their school doors,” said NHS soccer coach Eric Shelton. “This year our motto is ‘respect all, fear none,’ and that is the mentality we brought to the game. Everything had to be earned on the field as both teams wanted the win. I’m proud of the way our girls have responded to a challenging schedule and look forward to seeing how far this group can go.”