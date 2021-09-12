Fully Leaded Coffee Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location

After opening a coffee stand at the end of last year, Fully Leaded Coffee has now opened a brick-and-mortar location in Spring Hill.
Owners Jessica and Steve Cordova shared the news in a social media post back in May, “We are so excited to announce that we will officially be opening our 2nd location!!! This location will feature a walk-out drive-through and a fantastic area inside!!!”
The new Fully Leaded Coffee location is at 4886 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill. They are currently offering to-go and dine-in but are waiting on city approval to offer drive-thru coffee. They are also serving gluten-free muffins and Marcy Jo’s cinnamon rolls.
Caffeine seekers will find a menu of specialty espresso drinks, energy drinks, Italian soda, and hot teas. They even have kids smoothies on the menu.
You can also visit the Fully Leaded Coffee coffee stand at 5159 Main Street, Spring Hill.
Hours for the coffee stand are Monday – Friday, 6 am – 4 pm, Saturday – Sunday, 7 am – 4 pm. The new brick-and-mortar hours have not been posted at this time.
For the latest updates, visit Fully Leaded Coffee on Facebook.
