TPAC Presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ This December

Just in time for the holiday season, the ‘Peanuts’ gang is coming to Tennessee Performing Art Center’s Polk Theater on Dec. 16-22 in A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage.

Tickets on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, and at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the ‘Peanuts’ gang in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

Produced by Gershwin Entertainment, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each ‘Peanuts’ character.

This Emmy and Peabody Award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz is a longstanding holiday tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television more than 50 years ago. Now, the live on stage adaptation of the classic animated special brings all your favorite characters to life – all set to the unforgettable sounds of Vince Guaraldi’s musical score.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated show. It even expands the storyline into greater detail with more fun, more music, more finding the true Christmas spirit. This ‘Peanuts’ experience includes an intermission and, after the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the ‘Peanuts’ gang in singing Christmas favorites.

A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz is based on the classic special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. The stage adaptation is by Eric Schaeffer with a special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. A Charlie Brown Christmas is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK Music Library, Inc.