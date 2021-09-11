New Wine Store to Open in Brentwood Place Shopping Center

Total Wine and More will open in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, next to Nordstrom Rack.

The new store will take ownership of Brentwood Wine & Spirits and move to a new location in the shopping center. Total Wine requested the change of ownership with TABC earlier this year.

Total Wine and More presented a request to the City of Brentwood Planning Commission to occupy the former Office Depot location. Changes for the Total Wine and More spot will include a new automatic door with a metal canopy to the left of the existing door and signage.

We’ve reached out to Total Wine for an open date but have yet to receive the information at this time. Keep checking back here for more updates.

Total Wine and More, according to their website, is the country‘s largest independent retailer of fine wine. The company started in 1991 when brothers David and Robert Trone opened a small store in Delaware. Today, they operate 217 superstores across 27 states, the only store in Tennessee is currently located in Knoxville.