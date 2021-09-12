In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Luke Bryan
photo from Emily Clarke Events Instagram

1Luke Bryan Walks Niece Down the Aisle for College Grove Wedding

It was a gorgeous Tennessee day for a wedding as country artist Luke Bryan walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

36 Upcoming Concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site. Here are 6 upcoming concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More

covid 19

4Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 9

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 9, 2021. Read more

Blames Treats More
photo from Blames Treats & More Facebook

5Blames Treats & More in Spring Hill Announces Closure

The ice cream shop in Spring Hill just celebrated its one-year anniversary with the announcement of its closures. Read More

Maxi B Home
photo from Maxi B Home Facebook

6Brentwood Home Decor Store Maxi B. Announces Closure

The home decor store, located at 150 Pewitt Drive in Brentwood, announces its closure. Read More

child reading book
Stock Image

7WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

receiving a vaccine

8The Latest on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness and Booster Shots

The latest on how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is and when a third dose will be available. Read More

Urban Sips
photo from Our Faux Farmhouse Instagram

9Urban Sips + Sweets Opens in Franklin

Urban Sips + Sweets opens at The Factory in Franklin today, Saturday, September 4. Read More

Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45
Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45

10WCSO Arrest Man in Road Rage Shooting on I-840

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a Rossville, TN man after a road rage shooting on I-840 West around mile marker 29 on Wednesday, September 8. Read More

