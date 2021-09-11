More Than 115 Secondary Institutions Attending WCS College Fair

The Williamson County Schools College Fair is just a week away, and colleges are lining up to attend.

More than 115 secondary institutions are scheduled to be at the Ag Expo Park September 14. From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., students will be able to talk with representatives from around the country.

“This is an opportunity that students will not want to miss,” said WCS Secondary Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “There are so many schools that are going to be represented in one location, so this is an amazing resource.”

The Ag Expo Park is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. There is no cost to attend.

The colleges, universities and other organizations will be at the WCS College Fair are listed below: