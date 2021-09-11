More Than 115 Secondary Institutions Attending WCS College Fair

The Williamson County Schools College Fair is just a week away, and colleges are lining up to attend.
More than 115 secondary institutions are scheduled to be at the Ag Expo Park September 14. From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., students will be able to talk with representatives from around the country.
“This is an opportunity that students will not want to miss,” said WCS Secondary Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “There are so many schools that are going to be represented in one location, so this is an amazing resource.”
The Ag Expo Park is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. There is no cost to attend.
The colleges, universities and other organizations will be at the WCS College Fair are listed below:
- Auburn University
- Aveda Arts and Science Institute Nashville
- Bellarmine University
- Centre College
- Dark Horse Institute
- Eastern Kentucky University
- Eckerd College
- Emory and Henry College
- Hanover College
- King University
- Lincoln Memorial University
- Miami University, Oxford
- Middle Tennessee State University
- Mississippi State University
- Middle Tennessee State University College of Graduate Studies
- Samford University
- Sewanee: The University of the South
- Southern Illinois University
- Spalding University
- Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville
- Tennessee Tech College of Interdisciplinary Studies
- Texas Christian University
- Tennessee Higher Education Committee/Tennessee Student Association Corporation
- Tickle College of Engineering, University of Tennessee
- Tusculum University
- Union University
- University of Denver
- University of Montevallo
- University of North Alabama
- University of South Alabama
- University of Tennessee Knoxville
- Western Kentucky University
- Wofford College
- Maryville College
- Tennessee Tech University
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- The University of Alabama
- University of Memphis
- Milligan University
- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- The University of Alabama at Birmingham
- The University of Alabama in Huntsville
- American Job Center
- Tennessee Tech University College of Engineering
- Columbia State Community College
- Grand Canyon University
- Roanoke College
- DePauw University
- Williamson College
- University of Kentucky Undergraduate Admissions
- South College – Admissions
- Ohio University
- Rhodes College
- University of South Carolina
- Saint Mary’s College (Notre Dame, Indiana)
- Savannah State University
- Trinity University
- The University of Alabama – Early College
- Saint Louis University
- The University of Chicago
- University of Evansville
- Ohio University
- Motlow State Community College
- High Point University
- Murray State University
- University of Arkansas
- Virginia Tech
- East Tennessee State University
- George Mason University
- Purdue University
- Cumberland University
- Tennessee Army National Guard
- The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)
- Florida Southern College
- Baylor University – Undergraduate Admissions
- Austin Peay State University
- Covenant College
- Waynesburg University
- College of Charleston
- Mississippi College
- Illinois Wesleyan University
- Carson-Newman University
- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
- University of Dayton
- Seton Hall University
- University of Kentucky College of Design
- Belhaven University
- Tennessee Wesleyan University
- Albion College
- Jacksonville State University
- Kennesaw State University
- Belmont Abbey College
- Lafayette College
- Johnson University
- Guilford College
- Johnson and Wales University
- Furman University
- Butler University
- Southern Illinois University
- Lee Company
- The Herbert College of Agriculture at University of Tennessee, Knoxville
- Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps
- Binghamton University, the State University of New York
- University of Tennessee Southern
- United States Navy, Military
- Mississippi State University College of Forest Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
- College of Charleston
- Belmont University
- Nossi College of Art
- Nashville Film Institute
- Lincoln Tech
- Lincoln Memorial University
- University of Vermont
