New Music this Week-June 22, 2026

Here is new music for this week, some names you will recognize while others you might want to explore.
1Waylon Wyatt
Rising country artist Waylon Wyatt releases “Leave It Alone,” out now via Music Soup/Darkroom Records.
“Leave It Alone” opens with a gentle acoustic guitar and Waylon’s raw vocals, setting the tone for a heartfelt reflection on lost love and lingering regret. Through lyrics like, “I can’t help that I’m still in love,” he captures the pain of watching an ex move on while wishing things had ended differently.
Take a listen here.
2Allie Colleen
With “All I Want,” independent country artist Allie Colleen delivers a nostalgic summer anthem rooted in late nights, young love and the beauty of living fully in a moment.
“I don’t relate to romantic love in my life, and we needed a love song, so I sat down with Eric Dodd, Stephen Hunley and we started with a melody and something about it made me feel like a day drive with something new on the horizon. So, here is my summer love song. I hope it brings back the thrill of summer love and staying up sunrise sharing personal stories with someone you just decided you were in love with, like staying on the phone for hours when you were fifteen.”
Take a listen here.
3Lakelin Lemmings
“He Ain’t Coming Back” is a sassy, movin’ on song that brings a pop-rock edge to Lakelin’s country-girl soul. Propelled by hot-tempered electric guitars, driving backbeat drums, and a fiery vocal from Lakelin, the song is a high-octane anthem for any newly single gal. The song makes it clear that whatever her ex does to try and patch things up is simply too little too late.
Take a listen here.
4Redferrin
Rising sensation Redferrin released his high-octane “Crazy” Official Music Video in partnership with the legendary J.B. Mauney on Friday, June 12, via Warner Records Nashville. Released alongside his debut full-length album, Been There Done That, the “Crazy” Official Music Video lives up to its name.
Take a listen here.
5Ryan Bingham
Acclaimed Oscar and Grammy-winning musician Ryan Bingham shares the official music video for his song, “Let The Big Dog Eat.”
“Let The Big Dog Eat” is from Bingham’s acclaimed new album with The Texas Gentlemen, They Call Us The Lucky Ones. His first full-length project in over seven years, the album further cements Bingham as one of the most authentic and compelling voices in American music.
Take a listen here.
6NEEDTOBREATHE
GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE returns today with their powerful new track, “Last Drink,” a deeply personal reflection on surrender, renewal, and the freedom found in choosing what to leave behind.
Take a listen here.
7Charlie Worsham
Beloved songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Charlie Worsham, announced his highly anticipated new solo album, Once Upon A Second Time Around, is due out on August 7th.
Along with the album announcement comes the latest single, “Powers That Be.” The song introduces listeners to the record’s central theme of self-awareness, authenticity, and perspective. Rooted in Worsham’s signature blend of country, bluegrass, and southern rock.
Take a listen here.
8Brad Paisley
Grammy-winning country music superstar Brad Paisley has released six songs. Today, Brad releases “Someone Else’s Arms,” which features labelmate Miranda Lambert. Additional music will roll out in the weeks ahead.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter