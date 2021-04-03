Nashville’s Acme Feed & Seed Reopens

Acme Feed & Seed, anchoring the end of Broadway, is finally open again after almost a full year of being closed.
The venue officially reopened on April 1st and is open seven days a week.
Sharing the good news via Facebook, they stated, “It’s been almost a full year since we shut our doors back in March 2020 – how wild is that? We’ve had (a few) highs, a lot of lows, but most importantly we’ve had the support of our Nashville community the entire time. Our bond with our locals is stronger than ever & it’s truly because of y’all that we get to announce ACME IS REOPENING!”
They continued, “Things still look a little different, we’ll all still be adapting to a new normal, but Acme is back in action & ready to bring the best food, drinks & live local music back to Broadway!”
In celebration of the reopening, Acme is offering $5 Ole Smoky Distillery Lemonade & Hunch Punch all weekend long. There will also be live music from The Music City Toppers and Acme Radio Live during the weekend. And they will be serving up their famous hot chicken.
For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.
