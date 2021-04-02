Today’s Top Stories: April 2, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 2, 2021.

On Monday, March 29, 2021, at 6:41 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunset Road near the intersection of Copperstone Drive. Read More.

Tennessee Military Collectors Association Franklin Show
Junior ROTC members and Scouts in uniform are always admitted free at the Tennessee Military Collectors Association shows, where they will see thousands of historic artifacts on display and/or available for purchase by the general public.

Thousands of military artifacts will be on display Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 when the Tennessee Military Collectors Association hosts its annual Spring event at the Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin, Tenn. Read More.

Local fire-eating, free-falling, hula-hooping circus girl, Grace Good, attempts to break two Guinness World Records. Read More.

Williamson Medical Center affiliate Williamson Medical Group (WMG) has opened a primary care clinic in Spring Hill. Read More.

Based on updated guidance from the CDC, local health authorities and Williamson County Schools (WCS) data, some safety protocol changes are being made at elementary and secondary schools. Read More.

