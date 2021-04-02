Today’s Top Stories: April 2, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 2, 2021.
1Nolensville Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Brentwood
On Monday, March 29, 2021, at 6:41 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunset Road near the intersection of Copperstone Drive. Read More.
2Historical Military Artifacts Displayed In Franklin April 2 & 3
Thousands of military artifacts will be on display Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 when the Tennessee Military Collectors Association hosts its annual Spring event at the Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin, Tenn. Read More.
3Local Circus Performer Attempts to Break Two Guinness World Records
Local fire-eating, free-falling, hula-hooping circus girl, Grace Good, attempts to break two Guinness World Records. Read More.
4Williamson Medical Group Opens Primary Care Clinic in Spring Hill
Williamson Medical Center affiliate Williamson Medical Group (WMG) has opened a primary care clinic in Spring Hill. Read More.
5WCS Announces Safety Protocol Changes for Elementary and Secondary Schools
Based on updated guidance from the CDC, local health authorities and Williamson County Schools (WCS) data, some safety protocol changes are being made at elementary and secondary schools. Read More.