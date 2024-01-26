Music Venue Cannery Hall Reopens

Nashville’s vibrant music scene is about to get even more exciting with the opening of Cannery Hall, the city’s newest and largest independent music venue. Anchoring the southern end of The Station District, Cannery Hall is opening its doors after a complete restoration and renovation of an historic 141-year-old building. The box office is open for in-person ticket sales from 10 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday. Music lovers can buy tickets anytime online at CanneryHall.com.

The first shows at Cannery Hall began this week with Sun Squabi performing on January 24 and Walker & Royce to perform January 26. A Grand Opening celebration will be planned for later this spring. The upcoming schedule includes:

• Wednesday, January 31 – Chance Peña on Row One Stage – SOLD OUT

• Saturday, February 3 – Western Dreamland, A County & Disco Party on Row One Stage

• Saturday, February 10 – Table B with support from Blurrd Vzn and Gunpoint at The Mil

• Friday, February 16 – Airshow on Row One Stage

• Saturday, February 17 – Lilly Hiatt on Row One Stage

• Wednesday, February 28 – Atlus on Row One Stage

• Thursday, February 29 – The Foxies with special Guest Flight Attendant on Row One Stage

• Friday, March 1 – Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears with Shane Guerrete on Row One

Stage

• Saturday, March 2 – The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party at The Mil

• Sunday, March 10 – Logan Halstead with support from Willy Tea Taylor on Row One Stage

• Friday, March 22 – Johnny Simson on Row One Stage

• Tuesday, April 2 – Dirty Loops on the Mainstage

• Wednesday, April 17 – Jonah Kagen on Row One Stage

• Thursday, April 18 – Bailen on Row One Stage

• Saturday, April 20 – Jantsen with support from Lumasi, Raaket, Wiley and Waweezy

• Sunday, April 28 – Upon A Burning Body with support from The Browning, VCTMS, and

Hollow Front at The Mil

To support a diverse lineup of artists crossing musical genres, Cannery Hall built multi-million- dollar lighting and sound systems unlike anything Nashville has ever seen on stages of this size. The spectacular lighting and sound investments are just one of the many significant upgrades in the Cannery Hall restoration and renovation project.

“Every choice we made in the restoration and modernization of Cannery Hall was to create the best show possible for music lovers and artists. We built brand-new systems from scratch, while simultaneously redesigning the spaces. Our architects, and interior designers Smallwood in Atlanta and the some of the best audio-visual engineers in the world collaborated to create a spectacular show,” said Brent Hyams, General Manager of Cannery Hall. “Each room has its own energy, vibe, and sound, integrated into the stage and building. Every genre of music sounds great and artists can put on a show with the technical capabilities of a much larger venue, no matter which of our stages they play.”

Cannery Hall features four spaces, three for music and one for events, and each have custom lighting and sound setups exclusive to each of the four spaces. Full Spectrum integrated all of the different elements and partners to create fluid, dynamic and stunning shows.

At the Mainstage for audiences up to 1,275, PK Sound installed its cutting-edge PK Trinity system, which includes robotic arrays driven by AI. The systems are designed to deliver crystal- clear sound, powerful bass, and a truly immersive audio experience, which adapt in real-time to shifts in acoustics in the room – even after the system is flown. The more people who fill up the space, the more the robotic actuators move. The speakers all move horizontally and vertically for real-time sound dispersion. The system provides the best sound in the city, even in a mostly brick 141-year-old building.

On Cannery Hall’s Mainstage, the LED Wall curves around the stage and building to create a more immersive experience, which can be used for everything from most high-energy EDM performances to more subdued classical acoustic sets.

Familiar with the historic building, its sightlines, and angles, they developed architectural lighting solutions using the building’s iconic 400+ year old columns so they feel part of the show. A lot of lights are hidden in other architectural features, so you are not distracted by lighting equipment, but dazzled by the great performances they illuminate.

A proud member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Cannery Hall’s multiple stages can host musicians and audiences of many difference sizes. Row One Stage will hold audiences of up to 300. The Mil can play host to audiences of 625. The Mainstage will comfortably allow for audiences of up to 1,275. The top floor of Cannery Hall is home to Amaranth, a unique special events space for up to 380 people, which is now accepting booking inquiries for 2024. To get the latest updates on Cannery Hall, buy tickets to a show, signup for our newsletter, or inquire about special events, visit canneryhall.com.