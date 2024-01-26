Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse and Bakery Announces Closure

Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse and Bakery announced it will close for business.

The restaurant, formerly an abandoned general store built in 1891, was first opened by Rory Feek’s wife, Joey and his sister Marcy in Columbia in 2007. The restaurant is located at 4205 US 431, Columbia.

On social media, they shared the news that after 17 years, the doors to the restaurant will permanently closed.

Stating, “A ‘Closed’ sign was originally put on the door last week temporarily, just until the broken pipes inside could be fixed, but unfortunately it’s not going to come down. Between the residual impact on the business from the pandemic, soaring food prices, the deteriorating building and a hundred other factors, what worked before just doesn’t work anymore. We made the decision a few days ago that the restaurant is closed for good and the land & building will be going up for sale soon.”

Rory Feek shared memories about Marcy Jo’s in a blog post. “It’s the spot where I made my first real storytelling video, and later where we filmed fifty-something cooking segments for our TV show from 2012-2014.”

Continuing, “We’ve made music videos there. Overstock.com commercials. It’s been featured on Tennessee Crossroads and in dozens of magazine articles. It was the setting for a funny long-forgotten TV pilot we made, and another one that Heidi Klum and Seal filmed in 2011 that never came out. It’s where we first hosted the popular songwriter nights that we still do. People have gotten married there. Gotten engaged. We’ve prayed with customers and grieved over them when they passed. It’s been bitterly cold inside in the winter and brutally hot in the summer. The floorboards have holes in them and lean hard to south, just like the building. When a truck ran into the side of Marcy Jo’s in 2009, it just shook a couple of times and leaned the other way. That old restaurant is a piece of history, that is now a piece of our history.”

In the next couple of weeks, items from the restaurant will be for sale. Follow Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse and Bakery on social media for updates. If anyone is interested in purchasing the property, you can contact Keith at Keith@hardisonmill.com.