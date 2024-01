Tennessee Football Spring 2024 Newcomers Begin Classes, Workouts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – January 25, 2024 – Members of the #RockyTop24 Tennessee football signing class, which includes eight FBS transfers, have begun spring classes on the UT campus.

The first day of the spring semester began on Tuesday and offseason workouts got underway Monday morning.

The group of newcomers includes:

Many from the list participated in Citrus Bowl practices in December and traveled with the team to Orlando. All will go through spring practice with the Vols after spring break.

Source: UT Sports

