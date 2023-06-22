Multi-State Criminals Arrested After Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist in Franklin

Two men are in custody after a brazen break-in. It happened shortly after midnight on May 29 at the Franklin Kohl’s. Officers responding to a burglar alarm found the front glass of the store broken out, the jewelry counter destroyed, and more than $100,000 in jewelry missing.

Evidence from the scene and information from other law enforcement agencies led to the identification of 25-year-old Patrick Hawley of Los Angeles and 48-year-old John Signorile of Indianapolis as the suspects.

Hawley was taken into custody in Christian County, KY. He was transferred back to Tennessee and is now behind bars at the Williamson County Jail. Signorlie has been arrested and is currently in custody in Cook County, IL. Police in jurisdictions across the country are looking into the possibility of their involvement in similar crimes throughout the U.S.

Signorlie is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, wanted out of Kentucky and Illinois for other crimes, as well as in Wisconsin for a Parole Violation. Both men are now facing burglary and felony theft charges in Franklin.

Great police work and innovative information-sharing networks used by police and private security were of invaluable assistance in these arrests.

MORE CRIME NEWS