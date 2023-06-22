Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 22, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 22, 2023.

1Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Franklin for June 22, 2023

pizza befunky

These are the scores for pizza joints in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of June 21, 2023. Read more.

2Car Falls in Ditch in Spring Hill

On Wednesday, Spring Hill Fire Department responded to Main Street in the area of Denning Lane for a motor vehicle crash. Read more.

3Local Athlete Elijah Browning Advances to Semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR — “Qualifiers 4” Episode 1504 — Pictured: Elijah Browning — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

Elijah Browning from Thompson’s Station ran the intense obstacle course in this week’s episode of American Ninja Warrior on June 19 and advanced to the Semi-Finals. Read more.

4Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for May 30, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 22-26, 2023.

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 30 through June 2, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: June 22, 2023

photo by John Anderson

Thanks to John Anderson for submitting this photo from the Cheekwood car show. Read more.

