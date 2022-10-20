MTSU Kicks Off Yearlong Celebration of Murphy Center’s 50th Anniversary Including $6 Million Renovation

From die-hard Blue Raider hoops fans to new graduates to concertgoers through the years, “The Glass House” of Murphy Center is clearly beloved both inside and outside of Middle Tennessee State University for the many unforgettable memories made over its five decades of service.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic structure perched along Middle Tennessee Boulevard, MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee was joined Tuesday on the building’s track concourse by Blue Raiders Athletics coaches and administrators and a host of fans and supporters to kick off a yearlong celebration of the milestone — including a recent $6 million renovation to modernize the facility for the next 50 years.

Highlighting the kickoff was showcasing the new 33,000 square feet of “smart window” dynamic glass panels that replaced outdated predecessors and give the 11,500-seat arena a glistening new exterior. Manufactured by the international company SageGlass, the panels automatically tint and clear in response to the sun, eliminating the glare and heat challenges inside Murphy over the years and ensuring that the interior of the building is cool and comfortable for fans and student-athletes.

“This special place, The Glass House, is indeed quite a building. But it is so much more than that,” McPhee said. “It has been said that we often erect buildings not only to hold things and people, but also to reflect who we are — and what we value. And, when structures like Murphy Center transcend the purpose of mere shelter or storage, they become essential.”

The roughly two-year glass replacement project from design to installation required the use of 16 semi-trailers delivering the 1,300 pieces of SageGlass to be installed. It marks the largest installation of dynamic glass in higher education in the United States.

McPhee also unveiled samples of 17 large, timeline panels featuring vintage photos that will be installed around Murphy Center’s concourse track that provide fans with a self-guided nostalgic look-back on the five decades of Murphy Center history.

“Indeed, this place is perhaps the most important, and the most meaningful, place on our campus. For it is here where so many memories were created, and where we celebrated events, happenings, ceremonies and activities that became milestones in the lives of many,” McPhee added.

The venue also serves as an academic facility, housing departmental offices, classrooms and dance studios.

Elvis was in the building

Opened in December 1972 and affectionately known as “The Glass House” for its unmistakable four walls of glass exterior, the Charles M. Murphy Center has served as a campus anchor as home to MTSU men’s and women’s basketball as well as the venue of choice for countless university and high school graduation ceremonies, concerts, state basketball championships and other special events.

During its concert heyday, Murphy Center hosted five Elvis performances while music icons such as Elton John, The Who, Stevie Wonder, the Beach Boys, Johnny Cash, the Eagles, the Judds, and many other acts performed there as well, including more recently native son and country music star Chris Young.

Event master of ceremonies Ed Arning, former sports information director and current director of market development in marketing and communications, pointed out key figures in attendance in Murphy Center’s period as a preeminent concert venue: Charlie Pigg, former director of planning; Bill Smotherman, former facilities director; Harold Smith, former director of student programming; Jim Simpson, former ticket manager; and “Mr. MTSU” John Hood, recently retired government and community affairs director “who was ever-present” at the opening of Murphy Center in 1972.

Arning said that Smotherman pointed to the decision by previous university leadership to strategically locate Murphy Center at a major intersection on a boundary of the campus rather than deeper into the campus interior.

“The city then embraced it. It was their arena, it wasn’t just ours, and it belonged to Murfreesboro and Rutherford County,” Arning said.

‘The next 50 years’

As part of Tuesday’s kickoff, MTSU Athletics also touted a newly designed basketball court and showed off retro uniforms that will be worn by the Blue Raiders men’s basketball team during a special anniversary game on Dec. 15 against the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

And there’s more improvement to come, as MTSU Athletics officials discussed future upgrades to Murphy Center that include a dedicated, primary arena entrance and a new main lobby as part of the overall Build Blue capital campaign to raise $100 million-plus to upgrade athletic facilities.

“I don’t think it can be overstated the importance of the building to the cultural identity of many Tennesseans throughout the state,” said MTSU Director of Athletics Chris Massaro, reminding the audience of the building’s longevity by referencing the 1972 opening of Riverdale and Oakland high schools when gas was 36 cents per gallon and Richard Nixon was president.

In between has been a host of great coaches, players, fans and supporters.

“There’s been greatness in this building the last 50 years, there’s no denying that. … The next step is to remodel, modernize and make her even more fan-friendly for the next 50 years,” he said.

‘Making more memories’

In introducing Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Rick Insell, Arning noted that Murphy Center opened the same year that Title IX was enacted, opening the door for women’s collegiate sports to gain equal footing.

Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach and MTSU alumnus Rick Insell, left, talks about the special game atmosphere for his players inside the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University during a kickoff event Tuesday, Oct. 18, on the facility’s track concourse for a yearlong celebration of the building’s 50th anniversary. At right is MTSU senior All Conference USA player Courtney Whitson. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

With senior All Conference USA player Courtney Whitson joining him on stage, Insell, also an MTSU alumnus, emphasized just how special it is for his women’s teams to play in the Murphy Center atmosphere and for him to roam the sidelines as head coach.

“Every morning I walk across that floor, and I thank the good Lord for two things. One, that I was selected to be the women’s basketball coach … and number two is that I get to coach in The Glass House,” said Insell, noting that not only did he receive his degree on the floor of Murphy Center, but so did his three sons.

Men’s basketball coach Nick McDevitt brought up sophomore player and team captain Justin Bufford, who donned a retro uniform that will be worn during a special anniversary game Dec. 15 against the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. On the back of the jersey was the number “72” marking the venue’s opening year and the name “Earle,” a reference to then head coach Jimmy Earle.

MTSU men’s basketball coach Nick McDevitt, left, jokes about the modeling skills of sophomore player and team captain Justin Bufford, who donned a retro uniform as part of a kickoff event Tuesday, Oct. 18, inside Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University for a yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic building. The uniforms will be worn during a special anniversary game Dec. 15 against the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

“Our team is really excited to run up that tunnel this season for the 50-year anniversary of this facility,” McDevitt said, adding that his team is riding a 17-game home winning that has stretched over the last two seasons. “We’re looking forward to making more memories this season.”

Massaro and the coaches praised the SageGlass smart windows, which can block or dim the sun at the touch of a computer button on hot days and harness its heat on cool days.

Bill Waits, assistant vice president for MTSU Campus Planning, said many of the previous glass panels were having problems with cracking and condensation after decades of use. Using SageGlass allowed the university to remove the window blinds and sheets of black vinyl that had been used to counteract the sunshine that at times affected the players on the floor.

“We’re really as proud of The Glass House as you are,” said DJ Damberger, vice president and general manager of SageGlass, emphasizing the energy savings and sustainability improvements that will be gained through the new glass panels.

“I’m excited to take this moment back to the plant and to the people that went in and did all the work to create this and share in this celebration with you.”

Nashville-based ESa (Earl Swensson Associates) Inc. architectural firm was project designer, The Parent Company Inc. of Brentwood, Tennessee, was general contractor, and glass contractor McInerney & Associates, also based in Nashville, handled installation.