MTSU College of Education for Tennessee Teach Back Initiative Awarded $150K Grant

Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Education has received a $150,000 grant from Truist Charitable Fund to boost support for students in the Tennessee Teach Back Initiative, an MTSU program helping prepare and inspire future teachers to serve in their own hometowns across the state.

The grant will expand the wrap-around services offered to TTBI students, such as test prep, licensure support, and one-on-one mentoring. It will also help launch a first-year induction program to support graduates as they begin their teaching careers.

“This funding from Truist Charitable Fund will make a transformative difference in the lives of our TTBI students,” said Dr. Michelle Stevens, who leads the initiative. “We are committed to ensuring that aspiring and new teachers have the resources, guidance, and support they need to thrive in the classroom and in their communities.”

Created to address the statewide teacher shortage, the Tennessee Teach Back Initiative focuses on developing licensed educators who return to teach where they grew up, helping strengthen local schools and communities.

“Since our founding as a teacher’s college, MTSU has prided itself on its ongoing tradition of training the next generation of educators to fill the critical role of providing high-quality classroom instruction to communities locally and far beyond,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee. “This generous grant from Truist Charitable Fund to support our innovative Tennessee Teach Back Initiative allows us to build on that rich legacy. We are extremely grateful for Truist’s partnership in this effort to train new teachers who go on to serve their home communities.”

“Truist is proud to support Middle Tennessee State University’s Tennessee Teach Back Initiative and invest in the future of education across our state,” said Truist Tennessee Regional President Johnny Moore. “This partnership reflects our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. By empowering aspiring teachers with the resources and support they need to succeed, we’re helping to strengthen schools and create lasting opportunities for students and families throughout Tennessee.”

MTSU College of Education Dean Neporcha Cone said the Truist partnership is helping the university invest directly in the future of Tennessee classrooms.

“This award represents a strategic investment in one of our top priorities: strengthening educator pathways,” Cone said. “Through wrap-around supports and first-year induction, we’re creating the conditions that enable future teachers not only to enter the profession, but to stay and succeed in it. The Truist grant aligns with our mission and strategic plan by addressing both access and sustainability, helping us prepare resilient, well-supported educators who can thrive in today’s classrooms.”

Truist Charitable Fund was established as a donor-advised fund administered by The Winston-Salem Foundation. The fund invests in local community organizations, focusing on grants that support initiatives and programs in the areas of educational opportunity, leadership development, career pathways, small business and community services.

The partnership with MTSU bolsters the university’s ongoing mission to prepare graduates who go on to strengthen schools and communities throughout Tennessee. With Truist’s support, the university continues to build programs that help future educators start strong and stay strong in their careers.

To learn more about the Tennessee Teach Back Initiative through MTSU’s College of Education, visit https://education.mtsu.edu/tennessee-teach-back-initiative/ .

