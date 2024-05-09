MTSU Athletics to Unveil Steve Peterson Champions Plaza

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) will unveil the new Steve Peterson Champions Plaza at Reese Smith Jr. Field with a dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. CT, prior to first pitch which is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The plaza will display championship flags from each championship season with marble foundations. The marble foundations will have engraved plaques with the names of each coach, player and manager associated with that specific championship team.

It will also include a legacy memorial honoring Coach Peterson with his likeness and highlighting his legendary career as the all-time winningest baseball coach at Middle Tennessee.

Honoring Coach Peterson in this way assures his name will always be associated with Blue Raider baseball, along with the players, managers and coaches who were part of his championship legacy.

In conjunction with the dedication ceremony, MTSU will host its annual Baseball Alumni Tailgate. Lunch and tickets are provided to Baseball Alumni and their families. The dedication ceremony will be open to the public, however, lunch will be for alumni only.

Source: MTSU

