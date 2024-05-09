First Ever Blue June Music Festival Coming to Brooklyn Bowl

Concord recording artist John Vincent III announces the first Blue June Music Festival. Join John & his curated lineup of friends (Palmyra, Bo Staloch, Kara Jackson, Billie Martin, Willow Avalon, Cece Coakley, and Maggie Antone) on June 1st at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville.

Blue June Music Fest is a touring music festival highlighting Americana, folk, roots, and country music through both local and non-local acts.

The goal is to bring artists together, work with local venues, make a memorable night for music fans, and do something a little different.

The event occurs on June 1st at Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville. Find tickets here.

