Brentwood Middle Theater Performs Frozen Jr.

May 7, 2024 – Travel to Arendale with the Brentwood Middle theater department beginning May 9.

Frozen Jr. is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. When faced with danger, Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, this show is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.

Tickets are available online and cost $8 for students and $12 for adults. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

