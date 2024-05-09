Brentwood Middle Theater Performs Frozen Jr.

By
Michael Carpenter
-

May 7, 2024 – Travel to Arendale with the Brentwood Middle theater department beginning May 9.

Frozen Jr. is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. When faced with danger, Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, this show is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.

Tickets are available online and cost $8 for students and $12 for adults. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

  • Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here