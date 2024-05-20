New Music this Week- May 20, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1George Strait
On the heels of sharing the news of his 31st studio album with fans during a sold-out show at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this month, Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait debuts the first release from Cowboys And Dreamers with “MIA Down in MIA.”
“I’m dedicating this record to my longtime manager and friend Erv Woolsey and my longtime fiddle player and friend Gene Elders (a player on four of these tracks), who we lost on the same day, March 20, 2024, as well as my longtime friend and road manager Tom Foote, who we lost on April 29, 2024,” shares Strait. “I will never forget all of the good times we had together. May they rest in peace with our Lord Jesus Christ.”
2Hardy
HARDY confirms his highly anticipated new album Quit!! is set for release July 12. Ahead of the release,a new track, “PSYCHO,” debuts now.
3HunterGirl
HunterGirl shares another side to her already impressive artistry, today releasing the infectious anthem “Bad Boy.” Featured on her upcoming label-debut EP, Tennessee Girl, coming June 7, the 19 Recordings/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville artist throws caution to the wind in her irresistible, rebelling new song.
4Tim Montana
Rock singer/guitarist/songwriter Tim Montana drops his new song “Die Today” from his debut album, Savage.“I had the title ‘Die Today’ for several years and couldn’t figure out an angle to write it,” says Montana. “When I sat down to write for the album Savage, I started chasing this title again. Right away, my friend who was in Special Operations texted me. I knew right then that this song had to be about heroes who put their lives on the line to save strangers. This song is dedicated to the special operations community and any hero who puts their life on the line for others.”
5Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown has a reason to sing with the release of “Snapshot”, out today, which serves as the first preview of his EP Cedar Walls & Whiskey releasing on June 14. “Snapshot,” written by the iconic Diane Warren and produced by Blanco Brown, is a poignant reflection on the special memories we keep of our loved ones. These memories bring us back to cherished moments in our lives and provide motivation and hope when needed.
6The Dryes
Nashville country duo — The Dryes — release their six-track EP Dear Heart. Exploring life’s melancholic and pensive experiences, The Dryes share their story in its most raw form, guiding listeners on a journey to fresh perspectives and an energizing sense of hope.
7Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders enters his revenge era with his fiery single, “Betrayal.” Written by Zeiders, Blake Pendergrass (Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane), Justin Ebach (Brett Young, Dustin Lynch), Jacob “JKash” Hindlin (Charlie Puth, Maroon 5) and Ali Tampos (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber), the track finds Zeiders at his most vindictive, with his raw-edged voice dripping with hurt as he cries out to the person who did him wrong.
8Mackenzie Carpenter
“Country Artist to Watch” Mackenzie Carpenter today releases a rockin’ breakup song “Sound Of A Heartbreak.” The young talent has been teasing the upbeat-yet-biting earworm on social media after performing it at CRS and Stagecoach. The unapologetically bold track finds the Georgia native expertly articulating the jarring impact of a breakup and the all-consuming feelings and memories that come along with it, giving fans a taste of her exciting new era of music on the horizon.
