New Music this Week- May 20, 2024

1 George Strait

On the heels of sharing the news of his 31st studio album with fans during a sold-out show at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this month, Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait debuts the first release from Cowboys And Dreamers with “MIA Down in MIA.”

“I’m dedicating this record to my longtime manager and friend Erv Woolsey and my longtime fiddle player and friend Gene Elders (a player on four of these tracks), who we lost on the same day, March 20, 2024, as well as my longtime friend and road manager Tom Foote, who we lost on April 29, 2024,” shares Strait. “I will never forget all of the good times we had together. May they rest in peace with our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Take a listen here.