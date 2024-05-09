O\'Charley\'s Mother\'s Day Celebration Includes Extended Brunch Hours and Special Menu

As Mother’s Day approaches, O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar invites families to celebrate and show appreciation for their O’mazing Moms. With a special Mother’s Day Menu and extended Sunday Brunch hours, O’Charley’s is the perfect destination to create memories and show gratitude to Mom for all she does.

Mother’s Day weekend includes Brunch both days, with special extended hours on Sunday, May 12 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Saturday Brunch on May 11 is offered as usual from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To make the day even more special, guests can take advantage of the electronic waitlist option, allowing Mom and her loved ones to enjoy a shorter wait upon their arrival.

The Brunch menu at O’Charley’s starts with a Bacon Egg & Cheese Quesadilla and includes delicious entrées such as the Honey Drizzled Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit, O’Charley’s French Toast, the Biscuit Stack, Steak & Scrambled Eggs, or let Mom build her own Brunch for just $9. The full Brunch Menu is here.

If Brunch isn’t her love language, you can treat Mom to our O’Charley’s special Mother’s Day Menu for lunch and dinner. The menu kicks off with O’Charley’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip with a side of tortilla chips and includes the following Special Entrée options:

California Chicken Salad — Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette. Substitute chicken with 6 oz. Salmon Fillet or 6 oz Sirloin.

— Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette. Substitute chicken with 6 oz. Salmon Fillet or 6 oz Sirloin. NEW! Shrimp Scampi Pasta — Shrimp and linguini sauteed in our scampi sauce with garlic butter, topped with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and shaved parmesan cheese.

— Shrimp and linguini sauteed in our scampi sauce with garlic butter, topped with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and shaved parmesan cheese. Cedar Plank Salmon — 9-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked and served on a cedar plank.

— 9-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked and served on a cedar plank. Louisiana Sirloin — USDA Choice 12-oz. Top Sirloin, grilled with Louisiana seasoning and topped with Cajun butter.

Raise a glass to Mom’s unconditional love with O’Charley’s Strawberry Lemonade or a Bahama O’Mama cocktail featuring Cruzan and Malibu rum, orange, and pineapple juice with a grenadine floater. And finish off your meal by sharing a slice of the Chocolate Cake, four layers of decadent chocolate, with a rich chocolatey frosting, topped with chocolate shavings. Guests that are 21+ can also add a shot of Chambord to their cake.

Prices vary by location.

For more information and to find your closest location, visit OCharleys.com .

Source: Restaurant News

