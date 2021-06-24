Morning Source: Erik Scott Smith

Morning Source

Guest: Erik Scott Smith



Originally Aired: August 26, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Erik Scott Smith about his film Everyday Miracles.

As described by Amazon: Everyday Miracles is the inspirational story of a reluctant faith healer named Cotton (Erik Smith), who tries to escape his troubled past by working as a ranch hand for a widower (Gary Cole) and his young daughter. Over time, Cotton becomes a part of their family and falls in love with a local girl (Zoe Perry) who works on the ranch, giving him hope that he may have finally found a place to call home. Cotton’s dreams are threatened when his past catches up to him and some people will stop at nothing to misuse his miraculous gift.

Erik Smith was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and in addition to Everyday Miracles, he is known for A Walk to Remember (2002), A Home at the End of the World (2004) and Cold Mountain (2003). He is also a producer for The Frosty Heidi & Frank Show at 95.5 KLOS.

