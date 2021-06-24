Homestead Manor to Open Coffee Shop

The Homestead Manor property will soon open a coffee shop called 1819 Coffee at 4683 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.

Opening to the public on Monday, June 28th at 6 am, guests will receive a free cup of house blend locally roasted by Narrow Gate Coffee Co.

Once you grab your cup of coffee, you can explore the Homestead Manor property, sit on a bench, bring a picnic or conduct a business meeting.

“We recognize that coffee meetings are often the bedrock for business and personal relationships, and we want to provide a unique, high-quality coffee experience for those longing to connect,” said Aaron Sanders, chief operations officer for Avoda Holdings, which manages the property in a release. He continued, “We want the Homestead property to be a ‘friendship bench’ kind of place, where you can meet old friends as well as forge new friendships. We want it to be a space where there is community instead of isolation–where you can always find a friend who will help you carry some of your burdens.”

Hours of operation for the coffee shop will be Mondays through Saturdays from 6 am to 8 pm. No menu has been shared for 1819 Coffee at this time.

Homestead Manor was previously a farm-to-table restaurant before the property sold in 2019. The property is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places with a 6,194 square foot home built by Mr. and Mrs. Francis Giddens, who obtained the property through a Revolutionary War Grant sitting on 48 acres. In addition to the main home, the property has 780 square foot schoolhouse, conservatory, and an event barn that hosts the Thompson Station Farmers Market.

Avoda Holdings plans to implement elements of agri-tourism with community gardens, school field trips, picnic packages, walking trails, an incubator and an accelerator for business that share the priority of building community and community-wide events.