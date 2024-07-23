McEwen Northside Celebrates Block E Topping Out in Cool Springs

The McEwen Northside community is celebrating a construction milestone with the topping out of the district’s latest addition, Block E, a 300,000-square-foot, $125 million project at the popular mixed-use district.

A community celebration was held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, marking the completion of the structural phase of the nine-story building. Those who live, work, and play at the 45-acre urban district in the heart of Cool Springs celebrated the building’s tremendous progress alongside Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Investors, Northwood Ravin and their construction partners. Community members were invited to sign the building’s final construction beam before enjoying an ice cream and toppings bar.

“This new building plays a crucial role in our vision to cement McEwen Northside’s position as the leading mixed-use district in Williamson County,” said Phil Fawcett, Boyle Managing Partner. “With Block E, the district will reach 80% completion, and we’re thrilled to introduce the community to the diverse office tenants and exciting dining and retail additions that will call this state-of-the-art structure home.”

Adjacent to McEwen Northside’s iconic Central Park, Block E features dynamic office spaces above sought-after retail storefronts and eateries on the ground floor. Popular upscale clothier Oak Hall, nationally recognized architects TMPartners and leading supply chain company Designed Conveyor Systems have previously been announced as tenants. A multi-level parking garage connected to the amenity-rich building via a covered walkway will provide more than 900 free parking spaces for visitors and employees.

Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Investors, and Northwood Ravin are partnering with Northwestern Mutual, TMPartners, Kimley-Horn and Hoar Construction to make the large-scale project a reality.

“We’re committed to providing the premier office experience in Williamson County,” said Thomas McDaniel, Director of Office Properties for Boyle. “Block E helps us accomplish just that, while adding amenities and services that enhance this one-of-kind destination in Cool Springs for all community members.”

Block E’s topping out comes at a time of continued growth for McEwen Northside. Blue Sushi Sake Grill and leading laser facial destination Skin Laundry opened locations in the district this spring. Fine jewelry store Finks, designer eyewear brand Warby Parker and group fitness gym Rumble Boxing joined the district at the end of 2023.

Block E is expected to be complete by Spring 2025. To be the first to know about the multi-use building’s grand opening date and exciting things happening at McEwen Northside, follow us on Instagram or visit mcewennorthside.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email