Franklin singer/songwriter Cody Webb wrote a new song to help everyone remember to wash their hands during the coronavirus crisis. To the tune of Hootie and the Blowfish’s “Hold My Hand,” Webb’s sings “With a little scrub, and a tender rinse, some warm running water, we’ll rise above the mess”

The South Carolina native has earned thousands of fans with his keen vocals and distinctive guitar skills. In 2019, Webb independently released three singles, with a CMT video premiere for “Gettin’ Somewhere,” as well as headlining a 20-state tour and being featured in the official intro video for the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, all the while earning a co-writing cut for “Memories Are Made Of” co-written with Luke Combs and Ray Fulcher found on Combs’ debut album, This One’s For You.