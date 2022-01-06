Local Libraries Closed January 6 Due to Winter Weather

Thursday, January 6th
Williamson County Libraries
All Branches are closed. Material due dates will be adjusted. Please do not risk harm to yourself trying to return materials. No late fees will be charged for materials that were due on January 6, 2022.
Visit the eLibrary for online materials and more to enjoy on a cold, wintry day: https://www.wcpltn.org/232/
If you need assistance with online access, please message us on Facebook or Twitter or send an email to our Reference Account, [email protected]
Brentwood Library – closed January 6
Spring Hill Library – closed January 6