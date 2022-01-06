Local Libraries Closed January 6 Due to Winter Weather

Thursday, January 6th

Williamson County Libraries

All Branches are closed. Material due dates will be adjusted. Please do not risk harm to yourself trying to return materials. No late fees will be charged for materials that were due on January 6, 2022.

Visit the eLibrary for online materials and more to enjoy on a cold, wintry day: https://www.wcpltn.org/232/ eLibrary-Books-and-More