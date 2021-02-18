How to Make Your Own Hot Chocolate

Since it’s been a few days of staying at home due to the weather, you might be running out of hot chocolate.

Here’s a quick at-home recipe from Sugar Drop in Franklin.

Ingredients

1/2 C of Unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 C of sugar

2 T of Brown Sugar

Pinch of salt

Pinch of cinnamon

1/2 C of hot water

Dash of Vanilla

1/2 C of heavy cream or coffee creamer

3 C of milk

Directions