How to Make Your Own Hot Chocolate

By
Donna Vissman
-
Sugar Drop
photo from Sugar Drop

Since it’s been a few days of staying at home due to the weather, you might be running out of hot chocolate.

Here’s a quick at-home recipe from Sugar Drop in Franklin.

Ingredients 

1/2 C of Unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 C of sugar
2 T of Brown Sugar
Pinch of salt
Pinch of cinnamon
1/2 C of hot water
Dash of Vanilla
1/2 C of heavy cream or coffee creamer
3 C of milk

Directions

  • Combine sugars, cocoa, salt, and cinnamon with water. Stir over medium heat until combined and sugar dissolves.
  • Add in vanilla and milk/cream and stir until warm.
  • Pour into your favorite mug and add toppings as desired.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here