Lee-Buckner Rosenwald School to Celebrate 95th Anniversary

The Heritage Foundation invites the public to the 95th anniversary of the Lee-Buckner Rosenwald School on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 10 am – 4 pm at Franklin Grove Estates and Gardens, 423 Margin Street, Franklin.

In preparation for the event, they are asking the community to share their stories and help them document the retelling and history of Williamson County’s African American schools.

As the Heritage Foundation works to save the school, the last remaining Rosenwald school in Williamson County, they want to learn more from former students. And they will be sharing the plans for the school as it will be moved to Franklin Grove.

If you have any photos or artifacts that you would like to share from the school, they are accepting donations.

RSVP to Rachel Finch at [email protected]