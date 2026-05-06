Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics Heads to Nashville

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) Final Leg for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, sponsored by Jersey Mike’s Subs, will bring the Flame of Hope through Downtown Nashville the morning of June 13, 2026. This historic, coast-to-coast journey unites law enforcement and athletes as they head toward Minnesota, where 3,000 competitors, including 118 representatives from Tennessee, will participate in 16 Olympic-style sports from June 20-26, 2026. In passing through Nashville, the Torch Run represents a shared commitment to building communities where every athlete is seen, valued, and empowered to shine.

The LETR Final Leg serves as the ultimate countdown to the USA Games, spanning May 29-June 20, 2026. The Flame of Hope will be carried from Chicago, the birthplace of Special Olympics and travel along two parallel routes across the East Coast and West/Central regions, before converging in Minnesota. This historic route makes its mark in Nashville as the torch travels through downtown and onto Broadway on its way to the Opening Ceremony.

Among those carrying the torch are the local law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes selected to represent Nashville in this iconic LETR. This opportunity is awarded to a limited number of athletes and law enforcement officials nominated by their local Programs for their profound dedication to Special Olympics and leadership within the LETR movement.

“It’s an honor for Nashville to be part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Final Leg to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Adam Germek, President and CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee. “This Torch Run represents the strong partnership between law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes, and it sends a clear message that inclusion belongs in every community. We encourage everyone to come out, cheer, and celebrate the athletes who inspire us all.”

Community members are invited to attend and cheer on Torch Run participants as the Flame of Hope travels through downtown Nashville beginning at 10:30 a.m., ending with an official ceremony at Bridgestone Arena Plaza at 11:30 a.m. More details, including a full route map, will be released soon.

Along the way, the Flame of Hope will be carried through 13 states, across all time zones, and will cover approximately 10,000 miles. The Torch Run will feature a national team of 73 participants, including 53 law enforcement officers and six Special Olympics athletes.

The LETR will culminate on June 20, 2026, at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus, where the Flame of Hope will ignite the cauldron and officially open the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

Supporters can follow the Flame of Hope’s journey in real-time through an interactive route tracker with local ceremony details available at 2026specialolympicsusagames.org and follow @2026USAGames on social media for the latest updates. Community members, organizations, and fans can also join the movement by signing up to volunteer for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, and staying connected as the countdown continues.