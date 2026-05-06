Photo of the Day: May 6, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Greers Society wins Battle Ground Academy’s (BGA) annual tug-of-war. On Wednesday, April 29, Upper School students participated in the school’s 87th tug over the Harpeth River. The event, one of the largest tug-of wars in the world, pits the school’s 350-plus Upper School students in a battle over the river on Highway 96 near the Westhaven subdivision.

BGA’s tug-of-war is a tradition dating back to 1935 as a competition between the independent school’s two literary societies, the Greers and the Platos. All BGA faculty, staff and fourth through 12th grade students are assigned to a society

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