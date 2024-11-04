Late Drive Pushes MTSU Past UTEP

EL PASO, Texas — Middle Tennessee football’s decision to play the field position game late in the fourth quarter paid dividends, as the Blue Raiders ate clock on a short field to score a final touchdown and left little time for a UTEP comeback in a 20-13 win in the Sun Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
By the Numbers
7: Tackles for loss for MTSU, the most the Blue Raiders have recorded in a game this season. Defensive tackles Damonte Smith and Shakai Woods led the way with 1.5 TFLs each.
8-for-29: The combined conversation rate on third downs for both teams in a defensive game on Saturday. MTSU converted just three times on third down in 16 tries.
14: Tackles for linebacker Parker Hughes, the most any Blue Raider has recorded in a single game this season.
