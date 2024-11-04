Get a Free Doughnut at Krispy Kreme on Election Day

Krispy Kreme® is sweetening Election Day next Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 by offering all guests a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut at participating U.S. shops.

As Americans vote and volunteer at the polls, Krispy Kreme wants to help share in the pride that comes with participating in the federal election by offering its most iconic doughnut for free at participating shops, limit one per guest.

“Participating in our democracy should be celebrated! So, we’re happy to sweeten everyone’s day with free Original Glazed doughnuts on Election Day,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme .

Krispy Kreme will offer an extra treat on Election Day by handing out “I Voted” stickers at participating shops across the U.S., while supplies last, especially for those who voted early and want a fresh sticker along with their fresh doughnut.

Share how you’re enjoying a FREE Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day and showing your civic pride by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

Source: Krispy Kreme

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email