Vanderbilt Stuns Auburn 17-7, Becomes Bowl Eligible



AUBURN, Ala. — Vanderbilt reached a major milestone Saturday, securing bowl eligibility with a commanding 17-7 road victory over Auburn.

Quarterback Diego Pavia threw two touchdowns, including a 28-yard strike to AJ Newberry in the first quarter and a crucial 4-yard score to Eli Stowers in the fourth, leading the Commodores (6-3, 3-2 SEC) to their first win at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2012.

The Vanderbilt defense stifled Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) after allowing an early second-quarter touchdown, holding the Tigers scoreless for the final two and a half quarters. Brock Taylor’s 31-yard field goal in the third quarter proved to be the difference-maker as the Commodores continue their surprising run in the SEC East race.

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email