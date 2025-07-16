Recent Williamson County Obituaries for July 10-16, 2025

The following obituaries represent lives lost in Williamson County during the past week, as published by Williamson Source. These notices honor community members from Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, and surrounding areas who passed away between July 10-16, 2025.

Troy Easterling

Published: July 16, 2025

April Dawn Jones

Published: July 16, 2025

Juanita J. Burch

Published: July 15, 2025

Scott James Matisak

Published: July 14, 2025

James Cordell Parker

Published: July 12, 2025

Ollie Joe Sparkman

Published: July 12, 2025

David Wade Vaughn

Published: July 12, 2025

Sherry Lynn Madon

Published: July 12, 2025

John Winter Cummins

Published: July 12, 2025

Joan Skalski

Published: July 12, 2025

William Henry Fields Jr.

Published: July 11, 2025

Amelia Opal Begley

Published: July 11, 2025

Judy Ann Lane Schmidt

Published: July 10, 2025

Lois Laura Palmeri

Published: July 10, 2025

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

