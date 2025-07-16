Recent Williamson County Obituaries for July 10-16, 2025

The following obituaries represent lives lost in Williamson County during the past week, as published by Williamson Source. These notices honor community members from Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, and surrounding areas who passed away between July 10-16, 2025.
Troy Easterling
Published: July 16, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
April Dawn Jones
Published: July 16, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Juanita J. Burch
Published: July 15, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Scott James Matisak
Published: July 14, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
James Cordell Parker
Published: July 12, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Ollie Joe Sparkman
Published: July 12, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
David Wade Vaughn
Published: July 12, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Sherry Lynn Madon
Published: July 12, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
John Winter Cummins
Published: July 12, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Joan Skalski
Published: July 12, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
William Henry Fields Jr.
Published: July 11, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Amelia Opal Begley
Published: July 11, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Judy Ann Lane Schmidt
Published: July 10, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Lois Laura Palmeri
Published: July 10, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
