K9 Faith Retires After Years of Service With Spring Hill Police

After years of dedicated service to the Spring Hill community, K9 Faith has officially retired from the Spring Hill Police Department.

Faith most recently served alongside her handler, Officer York Walker, where the pair worked as a trusted K-9 team supporting patrol operations and assisting fellow officers. During her career, Faith played a key role in helping keep the community safe through her loyalty, training, and dependable service.

The department recognized Faith’s contributions and thanked both her and Officer Walker for their commitment to public safety. Faith now begins a well-earned retirement, with officials wishing her a future filled with rest, play, and plenty of treats.

