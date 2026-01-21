Williamson County Animal Center Offers “Fix Your Ex” Valentine’s Fundraiser

Williamson County Animal Center is putting a humorous twist on Valentine’s Day this year with a fundraiser aimed at supporting responsible pet population control across Middle Tennessee.

For a $50 donation, participants can name a feral community cat after an ex and have that cat spayed or neutered through the Animal Center’s trap-neuter-return program. The fundraiser is designed to raise support for spay and neuter efforts while helping reduce community cat overpopulation.

All proceeds from the program will go directly toward Williamson County Animal Center’s spay and neuter initiatives. Participants who register online will be contacted to process payment, while in-person registration is also available at the Animal Center.

Those who take part will receive an official postcard certifying that their “ex” has been fixed, marking a lighthearted way to support a long-term community benefit.

