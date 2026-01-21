Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from January 14-21, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Newk's Express Cafe 91 535 Cool Springs Blvd #120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Greek Cafe 93 2021 Mallory Ln. STE 102 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 West Coast Burgers and Dogs 94 7175 Nolensville Rd. STE-101 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email