In-N-Out Burger Opens First Middle Tennessee Locations This Week

Beginning Wednesday, December 10, 2025, In-N-Out hamburgers, fries, and shakes will be served in Tennessee as the first locations open in Lebanon and Antioch, and on Friday, December 12, 2025, in Murfreesboro.

As with all locations, fresh ingredients will be supplied to the store from In-N-Out. Hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef, with whole chucks boned and ground by In-N-Out’s butchers. All patties are produced and delivered fresh throughout the week to the stores and are never frozen. Fresh whole produce is prepared daily by Associates at every restaurant, and french fries are hand-diced from fresh whole potatoes.

Jordan McDermott will manage the Lebanon restaurant, located at 915 S. Hartmann Drive, Chase Daniels will manage the Antioch restaurant, located at 4130 William Turner Parkway, and Shawn Cosper will manage the Murfreesboro restaurant, located at 2508 Medical Center Parkway. Collectively, they have nearly 60 years of experience with In-N-Out Burger. Each location will employ about 75 Associates upon opening, with a starting wage of $17.50 per hour. The location will continue to hire new Associates in the months to come.

Each restaurant will have one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for about 30 guests. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

As part of its Mission Purpose Statement, In-N-Out Burger is committed to assisting all communities in its marketplace to become stronger, safer, and better places to live. In support of causes close to its heart, In-N-Out is proud to provide assistance directly to the local nonprofit community and partner with GraceWorks Ministries and People Loving Nashville to distribute essential care supplies to individuals experiencing homelessness. Through the In-N-Out Burger Foundation, the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, and HIS EYES Foundation, In-N-Out supports nonprofit efforts that are making a difference in the fight against child abuse, substance abuse, human trafficking, and homelessness.

In-N-Out currently has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, and Washington. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the units are franchised.

The corporate offices are located at 4199 Campus Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA, 92612.

