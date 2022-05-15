In Case You Missed it: Tanger Outlets Will Break Ground on an Open-Air Outlet Center in Nashville

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch.

A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. Tanger and CEO Stephen Yalof to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination.

One of country music’s rising stars, Nashville-based Julia Cole, will perform at the groundbreaking and emcee the event. As part of the ceremony, Tanger will present a donation to Friends of Mill Ridge Park, a local nonprofit partner whose mission is to strengthen the community in Southeast Davidson County through environmental protection, nature conservation, and cultural enrichment programs.

The following people will be in attendance and help kick off the construction process: